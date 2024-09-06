Leeds United’s winger was taken off at half-time during his first international appearance of the September break.

Italy Under-21s head coach Carmine Nunziata is awaiting news on a couple of injury issues after Thursday’s bruising clash against San Marino - but the absence of Wilfried Gnonto from his latest update should ease Leeds United’s concerns.

Gnonto captained his side for the first of two European Championship qualifiers during the break, a comfortable 7-0 win over UEFA minnows San Marino, but lasted just 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time. The Leeds star was on the receiving end of some rather physical treatment, in particular a 37th-minute challenge in which a defender appeared to scrape down the back of his ankle.

The 20-year-old went down with a very audible scream and received on-pitch treatment before playing on, but his removal at the break was cause for concern among Leeds supporters, with teammates Tommaso Baldanzi and Jacopo Fazzini forced off during the opening 45. Head coach Nunziata outlined his fitness issues after the result but failed to mention Gnonto, which should allay fears of an international break injury.

"At the beginning we struggled a bit, we were too slow,” Nunziata told Corriere dello Sport. “Then the boys increased their intensity and were good. We hope to recover at least one between Fazzini and Baldanzi.

“We are happy with the victory and for not having received cards with the players who are cautioned. The only disappointment is the physical problems of Fazzini and Baldanzi who we hope to recover.”

Leeds fans will get more clarity on Gnonto’s fitness ahead of Italy’s second European Championship qualifier against Norway on Tuesday evening, but it seems as though his removal was precautionary, with Gli Azzurrini 2-0 up at half-time and in no danger of dropping points. The Whites man endured a frustrating half and was unable to contribute directly to either of the two goals, but will have felt proud to don the armband.

Gnonto is one of several Leeds players on international duty and Farke will be waiting anxiously in the hope all can come through unscathed. Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ao Tanaka and Mateo Joseph are among 12 first-team players jetting off to represent their countries over the next week or so.

Leeds were hit hard during the final break of last season, with Gnonto joining Ilia Gruev and the on-loan Connor Roberts in returning to Thorp Arch with fitness issues, while the club’s Welsh contingent suffered a mentally exhausting Euro 2024 play-off elimination. Talisman Georginio Rutter also pulled out of France Under-21 duty to undergo surgery on a hernia issue, failing to register a single goal or assist before the play-offs.

Leeds went on to stumble over the finish line, winning just two of their final eight regular-season fixtures before losing the play-off final against Southampton. And while there is a much larger portion of the season remaining this time round, Farke will hope for no such issues come next weekend’s meeting with Burnley at Elland Road.