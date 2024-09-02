Every Leeds United player on international duty this month as two new faces robbed of Elland Road bedding in period

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:15 BST

Leeds United's Thorp Arch training base will be depleted by around 50 per cent of its first-team professionals over the next two weeks as various players head off on international duty.

Daniel Farke will be left with a limited number of senior pros to work with as 12 first-team players jet off to various locations across the globe to compete for their countries.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Whites' international involvement during the September break from domestic action as well as when and who they will be playing.

1. Max Wober: Austria

2. Ilia Gruev: Bulgaria

3. Junior Firpo: Dominican Republic

4. Manor Solomon: Israel

5. Ao Tanaka: Japan

6. Brenden Aaronson: United States

