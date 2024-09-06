Leeds are facing a demanding time of things on the international front, and load has increased.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev took in a particularly busy night for Bulgaria amid the club’s international demands cranking up a gear.

Leeds currently have ten players on senior international duty plus three more at under-21s level and the Thursday night spotlight fell on midfielder Gruev with Bulgaria.

The 24-year-old bagged his 17th cap for his country by starting the Nations League clash against hosts Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, the Leeds man lining up alongside Valentin Antov in centre midfield.

Filip Krastev played just ahead of the duo in an advanced centre midfield role but Krastev saw his night cut short when sent off after a second booking in the 73rd minute. Down to ten men, that meant extra load for Gruev and his remaining team mates as part of a contest that ended in a goalless draw with Gruev playing the full duration of the game.

Bulgaria are back in action on Sunday evening with another Nations League clash at home to Northern Ireland in Plovdiv.

But Leeds will see their internationals involvement massively increase beforehand with the club looking at a very busy Friday evening which could see ten players take to the field.

Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Charlie Crew and Karl Darlow are all with the Wales squad who host Turkey tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off. At the same time, new Whites signing Manor Solomon is with Israel for their 7.45pm kick-off in Belgium whilst Max Wober is part of the Austria squad who visit Slovenia at the same time.

Forty-five minutes earlier, Mateo Joseph and Jeremiah Mullen could be in action as Spain's under-21s take on Scotland's under-21s, Joseph with the Spain squad and Mullen with the young Tartan Army set up.

This afternoon also sees Scotland's under-19s host the Faroe Islands under-19s which could mean game time for Whites pair Sam Chambers and Rory Mahady with the Tartan Army 19s.