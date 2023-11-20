Leeds United defender Max Wober admits he is an admirer of Daniel Farke's football at Elland Road this season despite the Austrian international spending the campaign on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 25-year-old is less than a year into his Leeds contract but sought a loan exit over the summer following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League. Wober cited his international career as a motivating factor for his return to the continent, where he found German side Monchengladbach keen to take on his services.

Wober has been named in each of Austria's national team squads this season, in consecutive months, and is likely to participate at next summer's European Championships in Germany if selected by Ralf Rangnick.

That said, Wober admits he has been watching Leeds this season and has paid new boss Farke a compliment as to the style of football the German has United playing. While many of the club's outgoing loanees appear to have little intention of returning to Elland Road when their existing loan deals expire, Wober at least acknowledges it is a distinct possibility with no option-to-buy negotiated in his Bundesliga switch.

"Leeds are doing very well. They play really cool football, it's fun to watch. If they carry on like this, it looks like they'll be promoted. Then it's not really in my hands," he told Austrian outlet Laola1 whilst on international duty.

Whether Leeds supporters would welcome Wober back with open arms in the event of promotion is a different matter altogether, but the fact of the matter remains; the Austrian is contracted to the club until 2027. He is one of several players, including Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra who could feasibly make an Elland Road comeback if the team regain Premier League status next summer. Although, some are less likely to pull on a white shirt again more than others.