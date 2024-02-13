Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday night, and here we round up what you need to know to catch the game on TV. The Whites have won their last six league games up to this point, and they will look to make it seven in South Wales.

Leeds are just one point off second spot at this point, and they should fancy themselves against a struggling Swansea side, but the Welsh outfit did surprise Hull City last time out, and no game is a given in the Championship. Here we round up what you need to know to tune into the game.

When is Swansea City vs Leeds United?

Swansea City vs Leeds United will take place on Tuesday, February 13 at the Swansea.com Stadium. Kick-off for this one is schedule for 7.45pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

Yes, this game will be shown live by Sky Sports. Specifically, you can catch this game on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage kicking off at 7.40pm. Sky Sports Arena can be found on 412 on Sky. The game can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on Sky Go or via a monthly or daily streaming pass for Sky Sports channels which can be purchased using NOW TV.

Where will the highlights be?

Both clubs will post highlights of this game on their official YouTube channels from early on Wednesday morning. Sky Sports will carry highlights on their website and on Sky Sports News late on Tuesday night.

What has Luke Williams said?

Speaking ahead of this one, Swansea boss Williams has said: "We know we have some really tough games coming up against top opposition, so we have to try and learn as much as we possibly can from the weekend game and understand why we have been successful. We now have to try and make that the standard we don’t drop from.

“It was a fantastic result and performance at the weekend, the players deserved it and delivered on what we had worked on in the week. I had felt a strong, positive energy in the changing room going in to the game. We played with belief and now, with a win and a clean sheet, we have a chance to build on that belief.

“We have to try to harness that, and go and compete against tough opposition. We have to find our own way, and repetition of what we are working on is important. You will make mistakes as you work on things, but if you keep working on it, improving your understanding and improving your accuracy it will eventually become second nature to you and that builds confidence."

What has Daniel Farke said?

Farke has said: “It’s a brave side and a good possession side. You can see clear principles and processes in their game. I'm also not surprised that they are capable to win a really difficult away game [against Hull City, on Saturday].