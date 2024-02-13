Barcelona find themselves in a tail-splin, and one former Leeds United star could be one of the first to pay the price. Barca have put together a disappointing season so far, currently sat in third place, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants drew 3-3 with Granada over the weekend, continuing to struggle their way through the season, and the club's chiefs already know they need a new head coach this summer, with Xavi Hernandez already announcing his exit ahead of the summer, feeling as though he has taken the team as far as they can go.

But hiring a new head coach is not easy, even for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Barca know they need to promise their next head coach some sort of budget to get him through the door. As part of that, Barca - who are still in a financial bind, still funding their Camp Nou overall and cleaning up the mess of previous regimes - are said to be considering a series of sales.

It's claimed Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen and former Leeds man Raphinha are seen as sellable assets. That's according to Marca, who believe any or all three of those players could be shipped out this summer.