Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday night, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has submitted his prediction. The Whites have been in sizzling form over recent weeks, now within one point of second place after winning their last six league games consecutively.

Daniel Farke's men made easy work of Rotherham United over the weekend to keep up the pressure on the top two, but they were not the only team to pick up a big win. Tuesday night's opponents Swansea have had a disappointing season so far, but they defeated playoff hopefuls Hull City on Saturday, and away from home no less.

Luke Williams' men have now picked up a little confidence ahead of the visit of Leeds on Tuesday, and it is perhaps for that reason Sky Sports' EFL pundit Prutton is backing a close game. But Prutton has still gone with a Leeds win, backing a 2-1 away victory.

He said: "Swansea plucked that win at Hull City pretty much out of nowhere on Saturday! They were in no kind of form at all, but that just shows what can happen in this league on any given day.

"Can they replicate that performance against Leeds? It is a big ask as Daniel Farke’s side are steamrolling everyone right about now. It could be close down in South Wales, but I can’t back against United at this moment."