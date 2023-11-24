Is Rotherham United v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will hope to pick up where they left off before the international break when they make the short trip to South Yorkshire to take on Rotherham United on Friday night.

The Whites went into the final international break of the calendar year in fine form, recording six wins from seven outings to cut the gap to the top two places to eight points. The Millers suffered a 5-0 loss at Watford prior to the international fixtures which proved Matt Taylor's final game in charge as he was subsequently relieved of his duties.

Assistant manager Wayne Carlisle has been placed in temporary charge of Rotherham until a permanent replacement is found and will be in the dugout against Daniel Farke's side. A win for Leeds would put some pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town before their respective fixtures against Watford and West Brom respectively.

Daniel Farke takes his Leeds United side to Rotherham United on Friday night (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The fixture between Rotherham and Leeds has been selected for live coverage as the Yorkshire rivals kick off the Championship's return to action - and here's all you need to know to keep up with the fixture.

Is Rotherham United v Leeds United on TV?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7.30pm with the contest kicking off at 8pm.

Is there a stream of Rotherham United v Leeds United?

Yes, Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch a stream on Sky Go or via the relevant online TV player if subscribed to Sky Sports through the likes of Virgin Media. For those not subscribed to Sky Sports, a day pass to all 11 Sky Sports channels can be purchased on NOW TV, while a monthly pass is also available. To subscribe or learn more about prices or any current offers, click HERE.

Team news for Rotherham United v Leeds United

Leeds will be without Stuart Dallas as he continues his recovery from a fractured femur. Georginio Rutter has been classed as a major doubt by Daniel Farke, who said of the player: "There are a few question marks behind a few players because some of them took some knocks. Rutter is a question mark because he has some abdominal strain and came back injured and hasn't been able to participate in the team training so far. He's a major doubt."

Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram are back in training but have yet to be passed as fully fit while Rotherham will be without several players. Cafu and Sam Clucas picked up hamstring injuries in the loss to Watford to join Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Andre Green and Shane Ferguson on the sidelines.