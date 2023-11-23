Rotherham United v Leeds United injury news with 7 out and 3 doubts
Leeds United make their return to Championship action at Rotherham United on Friday night
Leeds United will hope to pick up where they left off before the international break when they make the short trip to South Yorkshire to take on Rotherham United on Friday night.
The Whites went into the final international break of the calendar year in fine form, recording six wins from seven outings to cut the gap to the top two places to eight points. The Millers suffered a 5-0 loss at Watford prior to the international fixtures which proved Matt Taylor's final game in charge as he was subsequently relieved of his duties.
Assistant manager Wayne Carlisle has been placed in temporary charge of Rotherham until a permanent replacement is found and will be in the dugout against Daniel Farke's side. There are fresh injury concerns for both sides ahead of the Yorkshire derby and below we run through the selection issues facing both clubs.