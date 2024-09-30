Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United travel to Carrow Road on Tuesday evening for a clash between to early Championship promotion contenders.

Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday evening as they head south to face Norwich City at Carrow Road. Daniel Farke’s side have barely been able to enjoy Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win at home to Coventry City but already must turn focus onto another big Championship clash at the German’s former club.

Norwich are just three points behind Leeds after enjoying back-to-back wins, the most recent of which came at newly-promoted Derby County on Saturday, and will hope to avenge last season’s play-off semi-final defeat. It’s set to be another huge challenge for Farke’s side and the YEP has rounded up all of the key details for those looking to watch the game.

When is Norwich vs Leeds?

The Whites are due at Carrow Road on Tuesday, October 1, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Is Norwich vs Leeds on TV?

The Carrow Road clash will not be shown on television, with Sky Sports opting to air Middlesbrough’s trip to West Brom instead. Although there are ways to watch.

Sky Sports announced a major deal with the EFL early this year which will see the number of games available to watch increase massively via their new service, Sky Sports+. Included in this new deal is the streaming of every midweek fixture across the Championship, League One and League Two.

And so Sky Sports subscribers in the UK will be able to stream Leeds’ trip to Carrow Road live via the Sky Sports app. Those unable to watch the game can always follow live build-up and minute-by-minute coverage via the YEP’s matchday blog.

Highlights of the game will be available on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time, while Sky Sports News will show every EFL goal as they go in during the game.

Leeds team news

Leeds have been dealt a huge early blow ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Carrow Road, with Farke confirming on Monday that club captain Ethan Ampadu will be out until January. Ampadu crashed into a challenge against Coventry on Saturday and was forced off, with the midfielder suffering a knee ligament injury that will keep him out of any training for around 10 weeks.

“The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so he doesn't need surgery,” Farke said. “It's realistic to speak about 10 weeks before he returns to team training.” Max Wober is also set for surgery on a knee issue and will be out for around six weeks, while Dan James, Manor Solomon and Isaac Schmidt are all unavailable.

Norwich team news

Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup revealed ahead of his side’s trip to Derby that Onel Hernandez and Liam Gibbs face long-term periods out, with both unavailable for the visit of Leeds on Tuesday. Tony Springett is also expected to be out until December, while Jacob Sorensen is a doubt. Norwich already have a long injury list with forward pair Ashley Barnes and Christian Fassnacht absent.