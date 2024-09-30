Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was the subject of boos from his own supporters on Saturday

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Baily Peacock-Farrell was booed by his own Birmingham City supporters during Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Peterborough United at St Andrew’s.

The Blues were 2-0 down inside the opening 16 minutes after goals from Ricky-Jade Jones and Emmanuel Fernandez gave the hosts a shock advantage. Peacock-Farrell was caught in possession on his goal-line for the opening goal as Jade-Jones challenged the Northern Ireland international to force the ball into the net from close range. The home support made their feelings clear with angry boos but manager Chris Davies leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper after the game.

He said: “Other players around him have to be quicker to support him. This is my responsibility, Bailey’s doing what I’m asking the team to do. We didn’t quite have the edge that we normally do. Obviously, it was a bit of a mistake for the first goal, and then we’re on the back foot a little bit. Then we didn’t defend a set-piece well and all of a sudden you’ve got a mountain to climb against a good opposition. I think the reaction was good from that point. And then I think it grew after the first goal.”

The mistake did not prove costly in the end as Willum Willumsson got Birmingham back in the game before Jay Stansfield’s deflected shot levelled matters early in the second half. Captain Krystian Bielik completed the fightback as he headed home in the 66th minute. Peacock-Farrell joined Leeds as a youth player from Middlesbrough in 2013 before signing his first professional deal in 2015. He made 41 appearances for the Whites, keeping 11 clean sheets, before leaving for Burnley in 2019. He spent five years at Turf Moor but made just 24 appearances in that time as he had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Danish team AGF Aarhus.

He signed for recently-relegated Birmingham in the summer, joining the Blues for an undisclosed fee and signing a four-year deal. Birmingham also signed Ryan Allsop during the summer but Peacock-Farrell has been Davies’ first choice goalkeeper so far, playing every minute of the club’s League One campaign. Birmingham are top of the division after winning six and drawing one of their games - sitting two points above AFC Wrexham, who have played a game more.