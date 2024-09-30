Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has sung the praises of teammate Brenden Aaronson following the team's recent victory over Coventry City.

Gnonto found the back of the net for the second time this season as Leeds saw off the Sky Blues 3-0 last weekend and is set to reprise his role as the team's attacking talisman on Tuesday night when United visit Norwich City.

Alongside Gnonto in attack this season, United States international Aaronson has slotted in at No. 10 making the position his own during the early portion of the campaign. The diminutive pair have struck up a good relationship on the pitch, although Italy winger Gnonto says their off-field closeness began two seasons ago when both players initially joined the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I missed him a bit last season, he's a good guy, he's hard-working on the pitch," Gnonto told CBS Sports Golazo following Leeds' victory at the weekend.

"Always a funny guy outside," he added. "It's great to have him, it's great to have these type of players. I really enjoy playing with him, he's one of my best friends in the team."

Both Gnonto and Aaronson have two goals apiece this season, while Leeds sit fifth in the Championship table after seven matches.

The pair are likely to remain in Farke's starting XI despite the potential need for rotation as they take on Norwich and Sunderland in back-to-back away matches this week.