Leeds United welcome Huddersfield Town in the early kick-off slot this Saturday as the side look to bounce back from defeat against Stoke City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United return to Elland Road for the first time since the recent international break this weekend with local visitors in Huddersfield Town. Daniel Farke's side saw a run of three wins on the bounce end last weekend with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. The Whites still sit in third place in the Championship but are nine points behind Ipswich in the automatic promotion slots at this early stage of the season.

It's a different story for Huddersfield Town who have won just one of their last seven Championship fixtures and teeter above the relegation zone in 21st place. Here's how to follow this weekend's Championship action online.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When does Leeds United vs Huddersfield kick off?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield on Saturday, October 28 with the match kicking off at 12:30 pm. The Championship meeting will take place at the home of the Whites, Elland Road, in the first meeting between the two clubs at the stadium since March 2020.

What channel is Leeds United vs Huddersfield on?

Leeds United fans may expect to be able to watch the side's meeting with Huddersfield on television given that the fixture is kicking off at the earlier time of 12:30 pm. However, the match is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. If Whites supporters want to follow the action they can do so on BBC Radio Leeds or via the club's LUTV channel. LUTV offer full match commentary plus full match replays from £3.49 a month. The fixture is available to stream using Huddersfield Town’s iFollow service. Due to the match being played at 12.30pm, it will be available for streaming with supporters able to access both live footage and commentary of the match via iFollow. A single match pass can be purchased HERE at the cost of £10.

Leeds United look to bounce back to winning ways against Huddersfield Town (Image: Getty Images)

Why is Leeds United vs Huddersfield not on TV?

Leeds United play Huddersfield at 12:30 pm on Saturday but it is not being picked up by Sky Sports as there is another Championship meeting in that slot being televised - Southampton vs Birmingham City. The Yorkshire derby is taking place at the earlier time at the request of West Yorkshire Police. The return fixture at the John Smith's Stadium has also been given a similar treatment and will take place at the earlier time.