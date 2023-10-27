‘Bit of swelling’ - Leeds United’s opponents Huddersfield Town dealt injury concern to key man
Leeds United welcome West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon
Leeds United’s next Championship opponents Huddersfield Town could be without key midfielder Jack Rudoni for Saturday’s West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road. The 22-year-old has been one of the Terriers’ stand-out players this season but was spotted wearing a protective boot after the club’s 4-0 loss to Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.
He has started in all 13 of Huddersfield’s Championship games this term and has three goals and one assist to his name. He is the Terriers’ joint top scorer in the league, with defender Michal Helik also netting three times this campaign.
Addressing the injury concern, recently-appointed head coach Darren Moore said: “Jack had that protective boot on more as a precaution. He’s had a kick on it and a bit of swelling, but it’s protective one more than anything. At the moment, we are waiting on the physio team to give us some news.”
Huddersfield are not expecting any of their current injured stars to return to action for the trip to Leeds. It means the Terriers will remain without the likes of David Kasumu, Danny Ward, Pat Jones, Ollie Turton and Josh Ruffels.
Moore was appointed at Huddersfield on September 21, replacing Neil Warnock. Since appointing Moore, Huddersfield have won just one game, drawing three and losing the other two. Town have conceded four goals in both of their defeats under Moore but they have put some distance between themselves and the bottom three in recent weeks.
Looking ahead to their derby clash with Leeds, Moore said the close proximity of the two clubs “adds a bit more spice to the game”. He added: “I’m really looking forward to it. I just care about the Huddersfield Town fans because they connect to us as a football club. It’s fantastic that we’ve sold out the away end and we just want to concentrate on the game and what’s in our camp. We want to be super-competitive for the game.”