Stoke City 1 Leeds United 0 recap: Reaction from defeat at bet365 Stadium and penalty miss
Team news – three big changes
Boss Daniel Farke made three big changes to his Leeds United side for Wednesday night's Championship clash at Stoke City which features a full Whites debut.
Bulgarian international midfielder summer signing Ilia Gruev comes into the XI for his first Leeds start as Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony also come into Farke's team.
Glen Kamara drops out of the midfield and on to the bench alongside Crysencio Summerville and Dan James who also now sit amongst the substitutes.
Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are not yet ready to return following their recoveries from injuries whilst Djed Spence is continuing his rehab from damaging his lateral collateral ligament in training during September.
Farke revealed at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference that Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde was back available after an Achilles issue but Hjelde played for the under-21s last night.
Potters boss Alex Neil made one change to his Stoke side for whom Jordan Thompson replaces Enda Stevens.
Stoke City: Travers, Pearson, Rose, Burger, Vidigal, Johnson, Thompson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Léris. Subs: Bonham, Gooch, Tchamadeu, Stevens, Laurent, Junho, Hakšabanović, Wesley, Lowe.
Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; Anthony, Gnonto; Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Shackleton, Cooper, Kamara, Poveda, Summerville, James, Bamford.
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Stoke City 1 Leeds United 0 recap
Farke reaction
The ratings
Alex Neil reaction
That’s it
Full time.
Chance Leeds
90 + 4: Bullet stike from Struijk blocked
Sums up the night
90 + 2: Corner punched clear, Summerville then slips and fouls as Stoke look to break and is booked
5 minutes
90: Added time
Great skill
90: By Summerville, skins his man and wins a corner
Cleared
88: And Stoke now looking to kill the game off
Chances Leeds
87: Poveda skews a shot, Leeds come again, Rutter cross cleared for a corner