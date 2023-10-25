Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Stoke City 1 Leeds United 0 recap: Reaction from defeat at bet365 Stadium and penalty miss

Leeds United make a quick return to Championship action this evening with a Wednesday night clash at Stoke City (kick-off 8pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 00:51 BST
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates and analysis before post-game reaction.

Team news – three big changes

Boss Daniel Farke made three big changes to his Leeds United side for Wednesday night's Championship clash at Stoke City which features a full Whites debut.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN STOKE: As the Potters and Whites do battle at the Bet365 Stadium, above.WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN STOKE: As the Potters and Whites do battle at the Bet365 Stadium, above.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN STOKE: As the Potters and Whites do battle at the Bet365 Stadium, above.
Bulgarian international midfielder summer signing Ilia Gruev comes into the XI for his first Leeds start as Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony also come into Farke's team.

Glen Kamara drops out of the midfield and on to the bench alongside Crysencio Summerville and Dan James who also now sit amongst the substitutes.

Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are not yet ready to return following their recoveries from injuries whilst Djed Spence is continuing his rehab from damaging his lateral collateral ligament in training during September.

Farke revealed at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference that Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde was back available after an Achilles issue but Hjelde played for the under-21s last night.

Potters boss Alex Neil made one change to his Stoke side for whom Jordan Thompson replaces Enda Stevens.

Stoke City: Travers, Pearson, Rose, Burger, Vidigal, Johnson, Thompson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Léris. Subs: Bonham, Gooch, Tchamadeu, Stevens, Laurent, Junho, Hakšabanović, Wesley, Lowe.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; Anthony, Gnonto; Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Shackleton, Cooper, Kamara, Poveda, Summerville, James, Bamford.

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Stoke City 1 Leeds United 0 recap

00:43 BST

Farke reaction

23:06 BST

The ratings

23:06 BST

Alex Neil reaction

21:56 BST

That’s it

Full time.

21:55 BST

Chance Leeds

90 + 4: Bullet stike from Struijk blocked

21:52 BST

Sums up the night

90 + 2: Corner punched clear, Summerville then slips and fouls as Stoke look to break and is booked

21:51 BST

5 minutes

90: Added time

21:50 BST

Great skill

90: By Summerville, skins his man and wins a corner

21:49 BST

Cleared

88: And Stoke now looking to kill the game off

21:48 BST

Chances Leeds

87: Poveda skews a shot, Leeds come again, Rutter cross cleared for a corner

