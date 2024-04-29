Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry City could be without key midfielder Ben Sheaf when they take on Leeds United’s promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Tuesday night. It's a game Whites fans will be keeping a keen eye as they hope for a favour from Mark Robins' side ahead of the final weekend of the Championship campaign.

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship table, level on points with Ipswich, but ahead of the Tractor Boys on goal difference. As such, Ipswich, who dropped points once more at Hull City on Saturday night, will leapfrog United should they pick up anything in their game in hand at the CBS Arena.

That would put Ipswich firmly in the driving seat as they prepare for the final day of the regular season when they take on Huddersfield Town, who were all but relegated from the second tier at the weekend. A defeat for the Tractor Boys and Leeds will take on Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday knowing three points will be enough to seal automatic promotion.

The Sky Blues could effectively be the kingmakers when it comes to the final spot available within the Championship's top two then, and while they have little left to play for in their own league campaign, they'll be keen to end the season on a high by halting Ipswich in their tracks. However, the West Midlands outfit might have to do that without Ben Sheaf, who missed Saturday's draw at Blackburn Rovers with a muscle issue.

“He tried to train on Friday but couldn’t, so he was out.” Robins said at Ewood Park about Sheaf. “It’s a muscle in his body. I’ll tell you when I need to. I don’t need to talk to you about it yet. He’s struggling.”

Coventry could also be without defender Luis Binks on Tuesday, with Robins adding: "Binksy is still out with his Achilles issue. I don’t know how bad it is yet because we can’t scan it yet. We just have to treat the symptoms and see how he goes, but obviously the pair of them were struggling.”

The injury news only adds to the frustration surrounding Liam Kitching who will miss Tuesday's game through suspension. Kitching was shown a straight red card on Saturday against Blackburn, meaning his season has now come to an end.

“He will have to learn, and he will learn," Robins added. “He needs to be in a better position to initially. We get caught going forward and then your wrong side.

“His argument will be that he’s trying to save a goal against, and he may have done that, because Bobby was in a covering position, but they had another man on the inside that he could have reversed the ball to and we could have been a goal down.

“But the last thing you need, when you’re out on your feet is to go down and have to work as hard as we did in the last 20 minutes of the game.”