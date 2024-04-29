Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City's promotion was confirmed last Friday as Leeds' defeat by Queens Park Rangers meant the Foxes' 94-point tally could no longer be caught by any side other than Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys' subsequent draw with Hull City on Saturday evening meant Leeds stayed second in the Championship table, but only by the virtue of a superior goal difference, however automatic promotion hopes dangle by a thread with Kieran McKenna's side set to play again on Tuesday night away to Coventry City.

Even if Leeds do win on the final day against Southampton, Ipswich's results against Coventry and Huddersfield Town could render the game at Elland Road obsolete with the Whites guaranteed to finish third if Ipswich take a minimum of four points from their remaining two fixtures.

There would be a cruel irony if Leicester and Ipswich are promoted automatically, in that Leeds have beaten both home and away this season, the latter by an emphatic four-nil scoreline at Elland Road back in December. Until recently, when Leeds have been faced with high-pressure fixtures, they have come up with the goods, even when the scheduling has not been kind.

While it cannot be ignored that Leeds have faltered against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion this term, two teams likely to finish in the play-off spots, the Whites' record in 'big' games has been impressive - and they don't come much bigger than play-off semi-finals and the Championship finale at Wembley Stadium.

However Leeds have motivated themselves or prepared for fixtures, such as those against Leicester and Ipswich this season, must be employed again if they are consigned to the play-off route for their ultimate goal of promotion. Farke has described that particular path as the 'second bullet' and does not subscribe to the view that Leeds' historic performance in end-of-season play-off matches has any bearing on how the current team might perform if they are forced to surrender the 'first bullet' and automatic promotion.

Leeds' play-off hurt dates back to 1987, when under the management of club legend Billy Bremner, the Whites were beaten in a one-off final by Charlton Athletic for a place in the old First Division. Peter Shirtliff's 113th minute equaliser cancelled out John Sheridan's extra time opener, before Shirtliff added a second in the 117th minute to break Leeds hearts.

Almost 20 years later and Leeds would endure play-off heartache once more as Kevin Blackwell's side were beaten 3-0 by Watford at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. It would be 14 years and three further failed play-off attempts before Leeds returned to the top flight.

Leeds' third run at the play-offs saw them reach the League One play-off final in 2008 as United were spurned by local rivals Doncaster Rovers, while the 2008/09 season finished with defeat at the semi-final stage at the hands of Millwall.

Attempt five, the most recent and difficult-to-swallow, came one year before Leeds' eventual promotion as champions in 2020, beaten by Derby County and Frank Lampard in the semi-final second leg at Elland Road. That fixture in particular looms large in the collective mind of Leeds fans, particularly those of a younger generation, but the pain and facial expression it elicits when speaking to supporters is the same as 1987, 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Nevertheless, Leeds' record in the regular season this year is reason for encouragement, even if the mention of 'play-offs' is enough to strike fear into those of an Elland Road persuasion. Of the current top eight, Leeds have won nine of their 13 fixtures home and away versus Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton, Norwich City, Hull City, West Brom and Middlesbrough - no team boasts a better record against their positional rivals.

