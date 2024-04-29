Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United had a weekend to forget after losing 4-0 to strugglers QPR, leaving their automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread. With Ipswich Town drawing on Saturday, the Whites remain goal difference ahead, but the Tractor Boys have a game in-hand on Tuesday night, and even a point in that one might be enough for them, given they face already relegated Huddersfield Town at home on the final day.

Daniel Farke’s men must win their final game of the season to do their part, but they know that unless Ipswich lose on Tuesday, a playoff spot is the most likely outcome. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Phillips ‘interest’

Leeds are being linked with a move for Liverpool star Nat Phillips ahead of this summer, with reporter Darren Witcoop claiming the Whites may make a summer move for the defender. Phillips has been on loan with Cardiff City since January, impressing under Erol Bulut.

Speaking over the weekend about a potential stay at Cardiff, Phillips said: “I’d certainly consider [a return to Cardiff]. I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’ve enjoyed playing regularly. I want to continue playing regular football and enjoying my football. Any time you move clubs, a lot is up in the air. I’ve done it a few times with loans, so I would say I’m more accustomed to it than some people are. I know how to do it. I know Cardiff now and I’ve done that.”

Romano on Liverpool interest

Reporter Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will turn to Leeds to find their replacement for Mohamed Salah. There has been talk Salah could move on from Anfield this summer, and while he has struggled of late, he will be a difficult man to replace.