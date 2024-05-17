Intriguing Championship referee success rate revealed amid VAR debate and Daniel Farke comments
Over 85 per cent of key refereeing decisions in the Championship were correct, an independent panel has revealed. The EFL's Key Match Incidents panel have reviewed a number of incidents over the course of the campaign with the aim of assessing the standard of officiating in the division.
Following the conclusion of the Championship season earlier this month, that data has been released, via PA. A total of 1,592 decisions scrutinised and assessed by the panel and only 229 were deemed to be incorrect, in layman's terms that just under one in seven key calls made. That throws up a success rate of 85.6 per cent on key decisions throughout the campaign.
Of course, the Championship is yet to follow in the footsteps of the top flight by introducing VAR and that has its pros and cons. The above percentage would likely be even higher if second tier officiating teams had video technology at their disposal with the Premier League being able to boast that 96 per cent of key match decisions have been deemed to be correct this season.
That's a considerable rise from 82 per cent, which is the figure from the Premier League's last season without VAR in 2018-19. As such, its introduction to the Championship would be welcomed by many, with Leeds United manager Daniel Farke making his feelings clear on the lack of help referees have.
“I have 12 apologising letters at home already during the season with offside goals and penalties not given," he said. “If we would’ve used VAR during this season, we wouldn’t be in the play-offs. We would’ve been promoted automatically. Because we’re playing at the top level, small details make a difference. It changes the whole picture here.” However, it is claimed that the EFL are still against the idea of introducing VAR due to the impact it could have on the supporter experience whilst inside stadiums and that's something a recent EFL survey backs up with 56 per cent of Championship fans against the idea of VAR being brought into the division.
It comes as Premier League clubs looks set to vote on whether they would like to see VAR scrapped from next season, with Wolves formally submitting a resolution earlier this week.
"Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024-25 season onwards," a club statement read.
Despite all of the above, VAR will be used in all three play-off finals at Wembley Stadium this month meaning Leeds will encounter the system for the first time since their relegation from the Premier League last season when they travel down to the national stadium to take on either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion. Should they win promotion Leeds would be asked to have a say in the vote, which will take place next month at the Premier League's annual general meeting.