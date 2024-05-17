Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have received an allocation of 35,796 tickets for the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Whites will take over the East End of the ground, with a ticketed fanbase close to Elland Road's capacity. Leeds are yet to discover who their opponents will be and all eyes will be glued to tonight's semi-final second leg between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. The final is due to take place on Sunday May 26, with a 3pm kick-off.

A five category pricing scheme is in place for the final at Wembley with adult tickets ranging from £37 to £105. Concessions - for supporters aged 65 and over as well as children aged 16 and under - start at £18.50 and go up to £52.50.

The price categories will be sold on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability. Tickets will only be available online via the Leeds United official ticketing website and will not be on sale in person at the Elland Road ticket office or over the phone.

Phase one of the ticket sales - general admission season ticket holders - opens online on Saturday May 18 at 10.30am and remains open until midday next Tuesday. General admission season ticket holders and away season ticket holders are guaranteed a ticket but must apply online within the phase one priority period. Phase one also applies to seasonal hospitality members.

Phase two, for members [home and away tracker] opens on Monday May 20 and 10.30am and runs until midday on Tuesday May 21. All 2023/24 My Leeds Members who bought a ticket for nine or more games in total across this season - home league and cup and away league and cup fixtures - are guaranteed a ticket if they apply during the phase two priority period.

If any tickets remain after phase two the club will make a further announcement regarding sales.

Leeds have also confirmed that official coach travel will be provided in association with Fourway Coaches and will be available to book online via the club's official ticketing site. Adult coach tickets are priced at £60 and concessions at £53. Coaches will start to depart from Lowfields Road from 8am on a ‘fill and go’ basis.