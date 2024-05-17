'Finish it' - Junior Firpo makes Leeds United call with Whites warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior Firpo has had his say after Thursday night’s crushing of Norwich City.

Left back Firpo bagged his eighth assist of the season in Thursday night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, setting up Crysencio Summerville to well and truly put Leeds out of sight.

Summerville’s easy finish from Firpo’s cross proved the icing on the cake to an extremely impressive Whites victory and 4-0 win on aggregate after Sunday’s goalless draw at Carrow Road.

Taking to his Instagram page, Firpo saluted both the team and Elland Road atmosphere, Daniel Farke’s Whites roared on to victory in a cauldron of noise amid a 36,384 attendance at Elland Road. United’s fans can now look forward to cheering their team in the Wembley play-off final - where Firpo warned that his side must now finish the job.

“What an atmosphere, what a team,” wrote Firpo. “Enjoy it but the job it’s not done. Let’s finish it.”