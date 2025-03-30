International striker serves up Leeds United praise amid Whites setback and states 'deserved' outcome
Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik has served up Leeds United praise in the face of a Whites setback against his Swans side - and declared the ‘deserved’ outcome.
Slovenian international forward Vipotnik was named on the Swansea bench for Saturday’s Championship clash at Leeds but came off it to rifle home a 96th-minute equaliser for his side.
The 23-year-old’s thumping strike that flew past Whites stopper Illan Meslier sealed Swansea a 2-2 draw, acting as a big blow to Leeds in the club’s automatic promotion bid.
Vipotnik, though, in saluting his side’s point, served up praise for Daniel Farke’s side as he assessed the game to post match media.
The Slovenian described Leeds as a ‘really good side’ and tough opponents but felt his Swans ultimately deserved the outcome of a point.
"It feels great to help the team to get a huge point," said Vipotnik, as quoted by the club’s official website.
"It was a tough game, they are a really good team, but we played our game.
"We played really well, and it was a good all-round team performance, and at the end I was so happy to score. It was an amazing pass from Joe Allen.
"It means a lot, the fans were amazing, and it was great to celebrate together.
"We deserved the point, and we know if we can perform like this over these next seven games, more results will come."
