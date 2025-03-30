Leeds needed to beat Saturday afternoon’s visitors Swansea City to reclaim top spot after Sheffield United moved into pole position with Friday night’s 3-1 win at home to Coventry City. Victory for the Blades sent them three points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites who then had Saturday’s visit of the Swans acting as a game in hand.

Leeds put themselves on course for victory after Brenden Aaronson netted after just 35 seconds yet the contest ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Swansea equalised twice, latterly in the 96th minute. The draw left Leeds second and two points behind Sheffield United with just seven games left and also clinging onto the division’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference after another victory for third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets recorded a 1-0 win from Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bristol City which saw them join the Whites on 81 points. There was also another win for fourth-placed Sunderland who are now just nine points behind Leeds and Burnley in a clear breakaway four.

The picture has changed and so too has the verdict on Leeds from the bookies. Here, in reverse order, is their new predicted final Championship table, using odds for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

