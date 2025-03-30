Bookies' changed Leeds United verdict in new predicted final Championship table after Swansea draw but Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland boosts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 30th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST
Leeds United dropped points as their main rivals all bagged three – leading to a changed Whites verdict from the bookies in their new predicted final Championship table.

Leeds needed to beat Saturday afternoon’s visitors Swansea City to reclaim top spot after Sheffield United moved into pole position with Friday night’s 3-1 win at home to Coventry City. Victory for the Blades sent them three points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites who then had Saturday’s visit of the Swans acting as a game in hand.

Leeds put themselves on course for victory after Brenden Aaronson netted after just 35 seconds yet the contest ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Swansea equalised twice, latterly in the 96th minute. The draw left Leeds second and two points behind Sheffield United with just seven games left and also clinging onto the division’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference after another victory for third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets recorded a 1-0 win from Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bristol City which saw them join the Whites on 81 points. There was also another win for fourth-placed Sunderland who are now just nine points behind Leeds and Burnley in a clear breakaway four.

The picture has changed and so too has the verdict on Leeds from the bookies. Here, in reverse order, is their new predicted final Championship table, using odds for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-10.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-10. Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: 4-6 (in from 4-9 but still down).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6 (in from 4-9 but still down). Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: 5-4 (in from 7-4 but still down).

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4 (in from 7-4 but still down). Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 2-1 (in from 5-2 and as short as 6-4 with some firms).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 2-1 (in from 5-2 and as short as 6-4 with some firms). Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 2-1 (in from 3s).

5. 20th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 2-1 (in from 3s). Photo: John Walton

Relegation odds: 6-1 (out from 6-4 but as short as 3s with some firms).

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 6-1 (out from 6-4 but as short as 3s with some firms). Photo: Barrington Coombs

