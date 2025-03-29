Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds needed to beat Saturday’s visitors Swansea to return to the top of the Championship.

Leeds United blew the chance to return to the top of the Championship as a late double twist after an Illan Meslier clanger and penalty save led to a 2-2 draw against Saturday's visitors Swansea City.

The draw has prompted the huge change of leaving Leeds second on the same amount of games played as new leaders Sheffield United and third-placed Burnley who are now only behind the Whites on goal difference.

A 1-0 win for Burnley from Saturday’s hosting of Bristol City took the Clarets level on points with Daniel Farke’s Whites who are now two points behind the table-topping Blades with seven games left.

Leeds made a flying start and went ahead with just 35 seconds on the clock as Brenden Aaronson hooked the ball home from close range.

Jayden Bogle had got himself clear down the right flank and Swansea failed to clear his low cross from which Joel Piroe saw two attempts blocked in a scramble before Aaronson tackled the ball home near the line.

Leeds quickly pushed for a second and Sam Byram blasted a wayward shot over the bar from the edge of the box but Swansea were then awarded a penalty from their first attack after a Joe Rodon foul with 12 minutes on the clock.

The centre-back barged over Lewis O'Brien in his attempts to clear danger just inside the box and referee Ben Toner immediately pointed to the spot.

Josh Tymon stepped up to take the spot kick but Meslier produced a fine save, going the right way and getting down quickly to keep out Tymon's admittedly pretty weak effort to the right.

Leeds then survived a corner but Swansea continued to cause problems and the Whites were incredibly saved by the post and an amazingly fortunate rebound from a free-kick.

Ben Cabango got up to flick on a delivery from the right and the ball smacked against the left hand post before incredibly flying straight into Meslier's arms on the goalline.

It was another big let off but Leeds could not get going and another Swans chance went begging as Tymon got into the box only to see his low shot saved by Meslier who again got down well to save.

The half ended with Leeds 1-0 to the good but with the scoreline not telling anything like the story of the first 45 minutes plus four more of added time.

Whites boss Farke opted against making any changes during the break, after which his team threatened through Dan James whose cross/shot flew high and wide and over the head of Byram at the far post.

A lovely ball from Pascal Struijk then sent Manor Solomon away down the left and the Tottenham loanee fed a neat pass inside to Byram whose low shot trickled the wrong side of the post.

From the other side of the pitch, a lovely curled effort from James flew inches wide, after which Farke made his first change in taking off the booked Ethan Ampadu for Ao Tanaka with 58 minutes on the clock.

Shortly afterwards, a huge Leeds chance went begging as a neat cross from Aaronson picked out Piroe in the middle of the box but the Dutchman smashed a powerful volley too close to keeper Lawrence Vigouroux who beat his effort away.

But Swansea still remained a threat themselves and the visitors drew level in the 64th minute after a complete clanger from keeper Meslier.

An initial Swansea corner was survived as Meslier tipped Ronald's shot from the edge of the box wide but Meslier then dropped the second corner near his line after initially catching the ball and Harry Darling was quick to pounce to convert from close range.

Swansea almost went ahead minutes later as a fine low effort from O'Brien flew just wide, after which Leeds finally started to respond.

Another firm shot from Piroe was beaten away by Vigouroux before Aaronson sent a header over the bar.

Farke had seen enough and made a triple change with 18 minutes left as Largie Ramazani, Mateo Joseph and Junior Firpo were all brought on for Solomon, Aaronson and Byram.

Leeds tried to push on but Bogle wasted an attack by blasting a wild effort over from the edge of the box.

Moments later, James was denied by another strong save by Vigouroux and the pacy winger was then tackled after being sent through by Piroe's through ball but under pressure from three defenders.

It proved his last act, Farke bringing on Wily Gnonto with five minutes left and amazingly Gnonto then smashed Leeds back in front within seconds of coming on.

Pascal Struijk looked set to score from a corner as he won a free header but Vigouroux saved. However, the Swans keeper only parried the ball out towards the edge of the box towards Gnonto who came steaming in to absolutely leather a blockbuster finish which flied through bodies and smashed the back of the net.

His strike looked set to be the winner but Swansea had other ideas and drew level for the second time in the 96th minute as soft defending all around allowed Zan Vipotnik to get into the box and the striker smashed home a fierce finish past Meslier to seal a 2-2 draw.

Plenty of boos greeted the full-time whistle with United’s advantage in the automatic promotion places now dangling by a thread.

Leeds United v Swansea City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Firpo, Schmidt, Gruev, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnonto.