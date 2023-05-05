Leeds United relegation permutations and remaining fixtures compared to Leicester, Everton, Nottingham Forest
Leeds United have some huge games coming up in the Premier League and have a new face in the dugout as they look to survive
Leeds United have turned to Sam Allardyce as they look to stay up in the Premier League. The Whites are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference with four games of the season. They have decided to part company with Javi Gracia as one last attempt to avoid relegation back to the Championship.
First up for their new boss is a tricky trip to the Etihad Stadium to face table toppers Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at Leeds’ remaining fixtures compared to their rivals at the bottom such as Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.