Leeds United relegation permutations and remaining fixtures compared to Leicester, Everton, Nottingham Forest

Leeds United have some huge games coming up in the Premier League and have a new face in the dugout as they look to survive

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 4th May 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds United have turned to Sam Allardyce as they look to stay up in the Premier League. The Whites are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference with four games of the season. They have decided to part company with Javi Gracia as one last attempt to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

First up for their new boss is a tricky trip to the Etihad Stadium to face table toppers Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at Leeds’ remaining fixtures compared to their rivals at the bottom such as Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A). One win needed to hit 40. FiveThirtyEight prediction: 41 points

1. 14. Wolves, 37 points

Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A). Two wins needed to hit 40. FiveThirtyEight prediction: 40 points

2. 15. West Ham, 34 points

Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H). Three wins and a draw needed to hit 40. FiveThirtyEight prediction: 34 points

3. 16. Leicester City, 30 points

Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H). Three wins and a draw to hit 40. FiveThirtyEight prediction: 33 points

4. 17. Leeds, 30 points

