Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United star has been hailed by a Championship rival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City star Joe Allen has hailed Leeds United rival but Wales team mate Joe Rodon as the Whites ace approaches a big personal milestone.

Rodon is all set to earn his 50th cap for Wales in this evening’s Nations League clash at home to Iceland, for which Swans midfielder Allen and Whites centre-back Rodon will be fighting for the same cause for the Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will then swap to become direct rivals just five days later when Leeds and Swansea return to Championship action with a battle against each other in a Sunday afternoon 3pm kick-off in South Wales.

But tonight Allen and Rodon are very much on the same side and the 34-year-old Swans midfielder has served up big praise for his Welsh team mate but Championship rival.

“Certainly over the last couple of years at club level he's had the chance to play regularly, and the progress from that has been incredible,” said Allen to the BBC. "He's one of the first names on the team sheet for Wales and has only ever performed well for us. He's been pivotal to our big performances and big results, and it's been great to see."