An incoming Leeds player has made a Whites vow with a declaration about a big attraction.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United new boy Sebastiaan Bornauw has made a strong Whites vow upon his switch to Elland Road with an early declaration about one of the club’s biggest attractions.

Belgian international centre-back Bornauw has been unveiled as United’s third signing of the summer, joining the Whites for £5.15m from VfL Wolfsburg on a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to his Instagram page, the 26-year-old has quickly vowed to give everything for his new club and already declared his excitement on the huge attraction of feeling the crowd’s “energy” at Elland Road.

“What an honour”

“Incredibly proud to join Leeds United,” wrote Bornauw.

“What an honour to wear this shirt and represent such a historic club.

“Can’t wait to give everything on the pitch and feel the energy at Elland Road.”