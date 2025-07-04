Incoming new Leeds United player makes strong Whites vow with early declaration about club's fans
Leeds United new boy Sebastiaan Bornauw has made a strong Whites vow upon his switch to Elland Road with an early declaration about one of the club’s biggest attractions.
Belgian international centre-back Bornauw has been unveiled as United’s third signing of the summer, joining the Whites for £5.15m from VfL Wolfsburg on a four-year deal.
Taking to his Instagram page, the 26-year-old has quickly vowed to give everything for his new club and already declared his excitement on the huge attraction of feeling the crowd’s “energy” at Elland Road.
“What an honour”
“Incredibly proud to join Leeds United,” wrote Bornauw.
“What an honour to wear this shirt and represent such a historic club.
“Can’t wait to give everything on the pitch and feel the energy at Elland Road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.