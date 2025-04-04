Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Championship boss has served up Leeds United praise.

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield has served up Leeds United praise with a declaration on Daniel Farke’s Illan Meslier decision.

Whites boss Farke has already revealed that Karl Darlow will replace Meslier in goal after another big blunder from the former Whites no 1 in last weekend’s draw against Swansea City.

Bloomfield, though, insisted Leeds lining up with Darlow would make no difference to his team’s approach as he served up praise for Darlow and Farke’s team as a whole.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by Luton Today, Bloomfield said of Farke’s Meslier announcement: “It probably stops him being asked about him all week, so I can understand why he’s done it.

“Obviously we had the speculation this end, what would happen and we now know the answer, but also for his boys it’s given them clear heads to go and do the same.

"It doesn’t really change anything for us as Leeds are a fantastic football club with an international goalkeeper to come in as second choice, so we know that they’ve got a team full of very good players and they will give us a real stern test.

“We know that it’s a real tough ask for us, but our gameplan is clear, our opposition is fairly clear now and we’re ready to go.

“We know the task we face tomorrow afternoon and we’re prepared for that and we’re ready to go.

“Irrespective of who’s playing in goal for Leeds there would have been questions around it because of the amount of scrutiny that they’ve been under this season.

“He’s an extremely experienced goalkeeper who’s played at the level for a number of years and the level above, so I’m sure he’ll be ready to come in. But it’s about us playing in the way we want to play and creating chances, so if we can do that, then we believe we can win the game.”

Bloomfield added: “The manager has come out and said he believes they’ll be playing Premier League football next year so the belief is obviously there from him for his players, which is fine.

"It’s about concentrating on us, what happens in our opposition’s camp is their business, that’s up to them.

“He’s a really experienced manager who’s managed in the league for a number of years, so he knows how to get out of the league, but we’re about concentrating on ourselves. We believe we’re in a good spot and we want that to continue.”