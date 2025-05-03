Ilia Gruev delivers 10-word verdict on Leeds United season and numerical achievement with historic message

Bulgarian star Ilia Gruev has played a big role in taking Leeds up as champions.

Ilia Gruev has delivered a beaming ten word verdict on Leeds United’s title-winning season and numerical achievement with a historic message.

Bulgarian international star Gruev bagged another Whites start in Saturday’s Championship finale at Plymouth Argyle in which already-promoted Leeds knew that victory would secure the title.

Championship leaders Leeds and second-placed Burnley approached the final day locked together on 97 points but with Daniel Farke’s Whites holding a far superior goal difference.

That, though, threatened to count for nothing heading into the closing stages at Plymouth as Leeds were being held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley en route to a 3-1 success at home to Millwall.

Leeds, however, delivered one final title-race twist as Manor Solomon struck a 91st-minute winner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory and the Championship title on 100 points.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “Woooow - one hundred points. Champions! What an historic season. Incredible.”

