Ilia Gruev delivers 10-word verdict on Leeds United season and numerical achievement with historic message
Ilia Gruev has delivered a beaming ten word verdict on Leeds United’s title-winning season and numerical achievement with a historic message.
Bulgarian international star Gruev bagged another Whites start in Saturday’s Championship finale at Plymouth Argyle in which already-promoted Leeds knew that victory would secure the title.
Championship leaders Leeds and second-placed Burnley approached the final day locked together on 97 points but with Daniel Farke’s Whites holding a far superior goal difference.
That, though, threatened to count for nothing heading into the closing stages at Plymouth as Leeds were being held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley en route to a 3-1 success at home to Millwall.
Leeds, however, delivered one final title-race twist as Manor Solomon struck a 91st-minute winner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory and the Championship title on 100 points.
Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “Woooow - one hundred points. Champions! What an historic season. Incredible.”
