Team news for Leeds United’s title decider is in.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Saturday’s final day title decider at Plymouth Argyle.

Varying degrees of doubt surrounded Junior Firpo, Dan James, Joe Rothwell and Isaac Schmidt for the last game of the season at Home Park although only Firpo started Monday night’s win against Bristol City.

Of the quartet, only Rothwell and Schmidt have made the match day squad. With first choice left back Firpo out, the one big change to the side sees Sam Byram come into the team on that side of the defence.

Farke revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Firpo had been experiencing light hamstring problems and had been unable to train.

Star winger James had also been unable to train as he battles his way back from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last two games although neither were ruled out of making the weekend’s trip to the south coast.

The same comment applied to Schmidt who missed Monday night’s win at home to Bristol City due to knee problems which had still not settled two days before the Pilgrims test.

Rothwell, meanwhile, out since early April with a calf injury, was reported as ready to resume training and a possible option against Plymouth.

Rothwell and also Schmidt now return to the bench but James and Firpo are not involved although both are present with the squad on the south coast.

Pascal Struijk remains out as he recovers from a foot fracture whilst young midfielder Sam Chambers also remains sidelined as he recovers from glandular fever.

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Wober, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford, Gray.