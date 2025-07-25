Julian Weigl has already given transfer verdict amid Leeds United links

Julian Weigl has already spoken about his future amid links with Leeds United during the summer transfer window

Daniel Farke’s former midfielder has given his transfer verdict after being linked with a move to Leeds United for the last few months, with the German manager even describing Julian Weigl as a ‘great player’ earlier this year.

Leeds’ interest in the player dates back to earlier in the summer, when Rheinische Post said it was possible the club would make an approach for the player. Then, in June, Bild reported that Farke was keen to reunite with Weigl and Borussia Mönchengladbach would not be able to turn down an offer that was too good to refuse.

However, the Whites have not made any progress with this deal and nothing concrete has happened yet this summer. Weigl is under contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach until 2028 and played 35 games in the Bundesliga last season, captaining his side frequently as well.

Julian Weigl on his future amid Leeds United links

Speaking to Rheinische Post, Weigl said, “For me, there was never a reason to think about it too much. That’s still the case.

“If something really, really special were to come along, we could deal with it. Perhaps, at the end of our careers, America might be of interest to my wife and me again. I wouldn’t rule that out.”

Weigl’s career so far

The 29-year-old began his senior career at 1860 Munich for the reserve team before moving up to the first team in 2014. After making 38 appearances in the 2014/15 season, he caught the eye of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and had the most successful spell of his career to date.

Weigl made 116 appearances for Dortmund between 2015 and 2020 and won numerous titles, including the DFB-Pokal in the 2015/16 season and the DFL-Supercup in 2019.

In 2020, the 6’1 midfielder left Dortmund for Portugal, where he signed for Benfica for a reported fee of €20m and won the Portuguese top-flight with them in 2022/23.

He joined his current side, Borussia Mönchengladbach, on loan in September 2022 and never looked back as the German side made the deal permanent a year later by paying his €7m buyout clause.

Weigl made his way through the youth ranks of the German national team and has made six appearances for the senior squad in his career.

