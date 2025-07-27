Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri has issued his first words since joining Leeds United from Lyon for €16m.

New Whites ‘keeper Lucas Perri has issued his first words following his Leeds United transfer with an early declaration and club videos reveal.

Sitting down with LUTV for his first interview, Perri hailed the transfer as a “dream come true” and made an early point of declaring his thanks for the warm welcome received upon his move to Elland Road.

The new keeper also revealed that he had been watching videos of his new team’s stadium, atmosphere, games and highlights ever since he had learned of the club’s interest.

“I started to look for the videos”

"I feel amazing. It's a great thing to be here. This is really important for me,” beamed Perri.

"I would like to say thanks for the trust and for the warm welcome that everyone has given to me. It's incredible and a dream day come true."

Pressed on how keen he was to make the move upon learning of the club’s interest, Perri revealed: "When I first heard that the interest could get into something serious and actually happen, I started to look for the videos of the stadium, of the atmosphere, the games, the highlights of the games so it was a really exciting moment for me.

"I was really, really glad for the interest of the club and afterwards everything was sorted out, the clubs agreed and it was a really nice feeling. It was incredible to sign here and I am very, very happy."