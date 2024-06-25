Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One reported Leeds United target has made clear his desire to reach the Premier League

Reported Leeds United transfer target Liam Millar has made clear his desire to play in the Premier League and wants to join a club who can get him to that stage in a potential boost for the Whites if they decide to pursue a move.

The Whites are the early favourites to win promotion in the 2024-25 Championship season after narrowly missing out last term. Daniel Farke’s side racked up 90 points in 2023-24, but despite the lofty tally it was only enough for third place. Leeds went on to lose the play-off final to Southampton, but there is plenty of optimism they can return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have been credited with an interest in the Basel midfielder by The Athletic with the Whites said to be ‘heavily’ tracking the player’s performances for Canada at Copa America. The Whites’ Championship rivals Sheffield United and Burnley are also keeping tabs on the player. Reports from BBC Sport last week claimed The Blades already had a deal in place for Millar once he returned from the tournament but the Whites and the Clarets are still being linked.

Burnley are also being tipped for promotion after their relegation from the Premier League but the Clarets are currently without a permanent manager after Vincent Kompany made the switch to Bayern Munich after two seasons at Turf Moor.

Sheffield United are further down the early list of favourites for promotion after a poor season of last and after a number of players left the club while a proposed takeover provides an element of uncertainty at Bramall Lane.

Millar, who was born in Toronto, first moved to England to join Fulham’s youth setup in 2013 before being snapped by Liverpool in 2016. After just one senior appearance for the Reds he moved to Switzerland to join Basel in 2021. He has played 98 times for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists but spent last season on loan at Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is said to be keen for some stability after having loan spells with Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic during his time with Liverpool. Millar scored at Elland Road last season as Leeds beat Preston 2-1 on Boxing day. In providing a hint on his next move, Millar admits he will only move to a club that can help him become a Premier League player.

He told the Athletic via the Lancashire Evening Post: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”

A return to last season’s loan club Preston has already been ruled out. Millar is keen to play further forward out on the left while North End director Peter Ridsdale revealed the club would want to use his talents at left wing-back.