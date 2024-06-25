Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites continues preparations for the 2024-25 Championship season

Leeds United have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window as they prepare to learn their Championship fixture schedule for the 2024-25 campaign. Fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday, with supporters keen to learn how the Whites will start the season as they aim for promotion at the second time of asking.

Most clubs have had a quieter than usual start when it comes to transfer business, with a number of players representing their countries at Euro 2024 and at Copa America. The majority of sides will likely ramp up their business once the tournaments come to an end and players are available for relevant talks.

Leeds have seen some players move on with the likes of Luke Ayling and Robin Koch securing free transfers to Middlesbrough and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, following the end of their Elland Road contracts while, on Monday, Everton signed Jack Harrison on loan for a second-straight season. Below we look at the latest rumours involving Leeds and their Championship rivals.

Leeds ‘tracking’ Canada star

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Basel attacking midfielder Liam Millar with the Whites ‘heavily’ tracking the player’s performances for Canada at Copa America. That is according to The Athletic, who report the Whites’ Championship rivals Sheffield United and Burnley are also keeping tabs on the player. Reports last week claimed The Blades already had a deal in place for Millar once he returned from the tournament but the Whites and the Clarets are still being linked.

The North American nation are currently managed by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and lost their first group stage game 2-0 to World Cup winners Argentina. They have games against Peru and Chile to try and secure passage into the next stage of the competition.

Millar, who was born in Toronto, first moved to England to join Fulham’s youth set-up in 2013 before being snapped by Liverpool in 2016. After just one senior appearance for the Reds he moved to Switzerland to join Basel in 2021. He has played 98 times for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists but spent last season on loan at Preston North End.

He is said to be keen for some stability after having loan spells with Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic during his time with Liverpool. Millar scored at Elland Road last season as Leeds beat Preston 2-1 on boxing day.

Ndiaye ‘accepts’ Everton move

Everton look set to complete another transfer deal after securing a move for Harrison with widespread reports a move for ex-Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye is close. Reports in France from Footmercato claim a deal between the Toffees and Marseille is not far away while Fabrizio Romano says the forward has already agreed to move to Goodison Park on a five-year deal.

Everton have been linked with Leeds winger Willy Gnonto this window but it is unclear how strong the Toffees’ interest is and a deal for Ndiaye could see the Merseyside outfit forego any pursuit of the Italian. Ndiaye spent four years with Sheffield United between 2019 and 2023, before joining Marseille last August after the Blades’ promotion.

