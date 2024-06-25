Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Leeds United player has returned to one of his former clubs on a one-year deal

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Unites striker Billy Sharp has made his return to Doncaster Rovers after penning a one-year deal with the South Yorkshire club. The 38-year-old first joined the Eco-Power Stadium outfit in 2009 on loan from the Blades before he became the club’s record signing in 2010 as he made the move permanent. The fee was in excess of £1.1m.

He left Doncaster for Southampton in 2012 and after loan spells with Nottingham Forest, Reading and Doncaster he joined Leeds in 2014. He played 35 times for the Whites before returning to Sheffield United, where he captained the Bramall Lane outfit to Premier League promotion on two occasions. Sharp was released by the Blades in 2023 and joined MLS side LA Galaxy before returning to England as he spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds’ Championship rivals Hull City but was released at the end of the campaign. He played 13 times for the Tigers without scoring, the first time in his career he has failed to find the net for a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharp, who turned 38 in February, is keen to keep his career going as he joins Rovers on a free transfer. In his previous spells with the South Yorkshire club, he played 102 times and scored 45 goals.

Of his return, he said: “I had some great memories here. This is a club where I scored some good goals and I had some tough times as well, but they were there for me as a club. It has a special place in my heart.

“It’s another challenge for me that suited me at this stage of my career. I know I’m 38 but age is just a number and I still feel really fit and strong. I feel I can still score goals at this level. I want to be successful personally but as a group as well and try to get the club back into the division where I started with them. It’s going to take some hard work and togetherness from the group but I want to be a part of that to try to get there and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers manager Grant McCann added: “We’re delighted to get this done. We’ve been speaking with Billy and his representative for a few weeks. I think it was important for us to bring more firepower to the team and Billy will certainly do that. He’s had a tremendous career. I know he’s loved at Doncaster and the fans love him so I’m really pleased to bring him back here.”

Doncaster currently play in League Two after they were relegated to the fourth tier of English football in the 2021-22 season. They reached the League Two play-offs last campaign but lost on penalties in the semi-finals to Crewe Alexandra after drawing 2-2 over two legs.