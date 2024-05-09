Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United travel to face Norwich City in the first leg of the play-offs on Sunday afternoon

Norwich City boss David Wagner admits he takes plenty of confidence from the history he has with the Championship play-offs. Wagner is busy preparing his Norwich side to take on Leeds United at Carrow Road this Sunday afternoon before the Canaries travel to West Yorkshire next Thursday night in the return leg of the semi-final.

A date at Wembley Stadium awaits the winner with Southampton and West Bromwich Albion gunning for the other spot in the play-off final, with a place in next season's Premier League on the line. The play-offs can be a daunting prospect for those who have not experienced them before given the pressure and expectation that comes with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagner, though, has been there and done it all before with Huddersfield Town, who he took to the Premier League through the play-offs route back in 2017. The Terriers finished fifth that season and were far from the favourites to win promotion, but they overcame Sheffield Wednesday over two legs before holding their nerve against Reading at the national stadium.

Huddersfield drew the final 0-0 but edged out Jaap Stam's side on penalties to step back into the top flight for the first time since 1972. The German knows how to achieve play-off success then and he'll be doing all he can to replicate everything he did seven years ago to make his first full season with the Canaries a success.

"If you've done it before, then it gives you confidence because you know how to approach it. I will give my players all the information that they need to be successful," the Norwich boss said, as per the Pink Un.

"Momentum doesn't count, I think we lost the last two games before we went into the play-offs [with Huddersfield], didn't score and only won two of the last eight. Being favourite or not doesn't count. I know what counts, and I will let the players know. They are the ones who have to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. "I'm absolutely happy and satisfied with what the players achieved. Maybe we don't have the best squad in terms of individuals, but I know we have the best team. This is the card that we will bring into the play-offs."

Southampton manager Russell Martin has experience of winning the Championship play-offs, too, but as a player. Martin skippered Norwich in 2015 as they won promotion back to the top flight at Wembley and while his role is different now, he'll know what it takes. West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan also has play-off experience, missing out on promotion with Huddersfield as Nottingham Forest edged them out in 2022.