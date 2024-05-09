Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Ferrell has become the latest A-lister to invest in Leeds United

Talksport presenter and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Will Ferrell's investment in Leeds United cannot be a bad thing. The Hollywood superstar's status as a minority investor in 49ers Enterprises was confirmed earlier this week with Ferrell becoming the latest high profile personality to be connected to the Whites.

He follows the likes of Russell Crowe, Russell Westbrook, Jordan Spieth, Michael Phelps, Justin Thomas and a host of other US-based athletes and figures. Ferrell is yet to speak out on his investment, but the actor will no doubt be watching closely as the club strive to win promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs this month.

Of course, he isn't the first A-lister to get himself involved in football either, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continuing to work wonders at Wrexham, while Tom Brady partially owns Birmingham City, Michael B. Jordan owns a stake in Bournemouth and LeBron James is known to be an investor at Liverpool.

It's a trend that is gathering pace then it seems and while Jordan would prefer to see British investors emerge, he doesn't see anything wrong with such high profile celebrities attaching themselves financially to clubs.

"The Premier League – and English football – is not only hugely successful but it also has the history and heritage so it's no surprise that well-known and well-recognised people want to be involved in it," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"In this day and age of digital content, famous football fans or investors help with engagement and recognisability so if Ferrell is running around America as a Leeds shareholder, the club will, as proven by Wrexham, be more visible. That can't be a bad thing. Culturally, it also tells you just how popular football, as entertainment, has become.

"Football is the modern day rock and roll. It's front page, back page, everywhere. Football has become a very different business. The empty stadiums of the 1980s, dilapidated buildings and significant hooliganism are all long gone.

"It's glamorous and exciting so no wonder glamorous people want their piece of the action.

"My only sadness is that everything in Great Britain seems to be for sale. It appears that the only people who don't really fancy investing in these valuable community assets like football clubs are British people."

Club owners 49ers Enterprises, led by Whites chairman Paraag Marathe, have big plans for Leeds over the coming years, with stadium redevelopment and regeneration being spoken about when the takeover was completed last summer. However, it would seem promotion to the Premier League is the key to unlocking the funds needed to begin and complete such projects.