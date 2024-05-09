Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest news as Leeds United prepare to face Norwich City in the play-offs

Leeds United's play-off semi-final clash with Norwich City is fast approaching and Daniel Farke will have his players hard at work at Thorp Arch. The Whites missed out on automatic promotion last weekend, but they have a second bite of the promotion cherry through the play-offs.

Their semi-final first leg will be played at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon and Leeds will be keen to get the upper hand in the tie before welcoming the Canaries to Elland Road next Thursday. The play-off final will be played at Wembley Stadium, of course, and should Leeds progress they would face either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion in a winner takes all clash.

Leeds will be focused firmly on this Sunday's clash, though, and as the build-up gets underway, the Yorkshire Evening Post rounds up some of the latest news.

Clarke's Leeds worry

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke admits the manner in which Leeds United brought an end to their regular season is a concern going into the play-offs. The Whites lost their final two games of the campaign with a heavy loss at QPR being followed by a defeat at home to Southampton.

As such, they were pipped to a spot in the top two by Ipswich Town and Clarke thinks Leeds might struggle to bounce back this weekend in East Anglia. The pundit is still tipping Leeds to progress from the tie to the final, but he believes the Whites may have to get the job done next week on home soil.

"It’s a worry really that they lost meekly at home to Southampton in the way they did," Clarke told the 'What The EFL?!' podcast. So I’d almost make Norwich favourites for the first leg but over the two I’d still just about side with Leeds United. Wouldn’t surprise me if this is quite cagey.”

He added: “I wouldn’t fancy Norwich to win the second leg,”

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. “Their away record is pretty poor anyway. They didn’t put up much of a fight at Birmingham on the last day and they’ve lost a lot of matches to some pretty average teams away from Carrow Road this season."

'Sea of yellow'

Norwich City are encouraging their supporters to wear yellow on Sunday afternoon as they look to claim the upper hand in the play-off semi-final tie. Carrow Road will be packed to the rafters this weekend and with the weather forecast being kind at present, the club are urging fans to wear the club's colours and create 'a sea of yellow in the stands'.

To build the atmosphere, the Canaries will also have live music playing outside the ground, while home fans will have discounted food and drink available. With the team bus arriving at the ground at around 10.30am, with fans expected to gather and give David Wagner and his squad a supportive welcome.

