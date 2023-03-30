‘I have accepted’ - Fresh twist in Aleksandar Mitrovic suspension case as Leeds United clash approaches
There has been a fresh update in the disciplinary case surrounding Aleksandar Mitrovic following the striker’s sending off before the international break.
Mitrovic caused a huge scene before the international break when he shoved referee Chris Kavanagh, or rather chest-pumped him in anger following the decision to send off teammate Fulham. The striker was charged with violent and improper conduct following the incident, and that interests Leeds as play Fulham in four games.
As the Whites battle against the drop, it would certainly suit them if Fulham were without their star striker for the meeting next month. And there has been a fresh twist, with Mitrovic accepting the standard three-game ban on the back of the red card he received, but it is not a case of case closed.
The Football Association have said that a three-game ban is ‘clearly insufficient’ based on the incident, and that means the FA are likely to step in and increase the ban.
Mitrovic has since said: “I allowed my frustration to get the better of me, and how I reacted was wrong.
“I was trying to get the referee’s attention, but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending off for Fulham and my first since the 2015-16 season. I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise, and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.
“I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my team-mates on the pitch as soon as possible.”
For now, Mitrovic is set to be back in time to face Leeds, but even an increase of one game on his suspension would see the striker miss the April 22 clash at Craven Cottage, making it pretty likely the Serbian will be absent, particularly if you keep in mind what the FA have already said.