News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
6 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
8 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
8 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
8 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Leeds United transfer squad values in lowest to highest order gallery - per Football Manager

Here is a look at the Leeds United squad values according to Football Manager and ahead of the summer transfer window

By Mark Carruthers
Published 29th Mar 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 18:54 BST

Leeds United are fully focused on preserving their Premier League status as an action-packed final two months of a long and challenging season lie in wait.

With the final international break of the campaign now over, Javi Gracia and his players will return to action with possibly the most difficult fixture available to them - an away day at an Arsenal side that look well on their way to a first top flight title win in two decades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the focus on on-field matters, plans are being formulated for the summer transfer window and potential targets have been identified. There will also be outgoings and the Whites could recoup some impressive fees for certain members of their squad to swell their own transfer kitty as they look to build a new look squad to embark on what will hopefully be a much-improved season next time out.

We take a look at the squad values of Leeds players ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with the aid of the world’s most popular management simulation, Football Manager 2023.

Football Manager