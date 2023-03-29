Leeds United are fully focused on preserving their Premier League status as an action-packed final two months of a long and challenging season lie in wait.

With the final international break of the campaign now over, Javi Gracia and his players will return to action with possibly the most difficult fixture available to them - an away day at an Arsenal side that look well on their way to a first top flight title win in two decades.

Despite the focus on on-field matters, plans are being formulated for the summer transfer window and potential targets have been identified. There will also be outgoings and the Whites could recoup some impressive fees for certain members of their squad to swell their own transfer kitty as they look to build a new look squad to embark on what will hopefully be a much-improved season next time out.