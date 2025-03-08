One of the unintentional benefits of taking the Leeds United job for Daniel Farke was getting to manage a player he once unsuccessfully attempted to buy.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has revealed that during his four and a half year managerial stint with Norwich City he wanted to bring Daniel James to Carrow Road. The German has not made it clear exactly when in his tenure that attempt was made but the Welsh international made two moves during that time - a June 2019 £15m transfer from Swansea City to Manchester United and a subsequent August 2021 £25m cross-Pennines leap to Leeds.

James, now 27, has roared back from the rejection of being sent out on loan to Fulham during Jesse Marsch's reign as manager to become one of the leaders at Elland Road. His goals and assists were key to Leeds' 90-point season in the Championship as Farke took control of his first campaign, and the same is true this season. If anything James has become even more key after the departure of star men Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, on whom the side depended so much. This season they have been able to look to James for big goals, creativity and work-rate that has made the right flank so fertile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has watched him grow up through some difficult times, at first from afar and then as the winger's manager.

"Yes, in terms of his height, he has not grown that much, I have to be honest," quipped the German of his diminutive forward. "But yes, we must not forget of course, he was a proven player and also had big money moves, but if you're in your early or middle 20s, in normal life, you're not that old, perhaps even on education level, it's more like you're still developing your personality and sometimes as a professional football player, you have to grow up even a bit earlier than perhaps normal colleagues in your age group. They're still developing their personality and their character. And this is also what Daniel, I think, is doing, more or less, from year to year."

Farke has long admired James' abilities and once attempted to bring him to Norwich City, before financial reality hit home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was always a big admirer and big fan of him, even a few years ago I tried to sign him when I was in Norwich," said Farke. "But sadly, there was no chance, he was too expensive and anyway, we had no money. But I was always a big believer in these qualities. He has his qualities, and I think the older you get, the more experience you get, the more consistency you get, also as a player."

With the development of a player like James, who has 55 international caps and more than 100 appearances in both the Premier League and the Championship, Farke does not feel the need to involve himself too deeply. He explained: "Also to help him, not in a proactive way but to also support him developing his character with sometimes a few chats, sometimes just a short eye contact or whatever, sometimes some messages to give. This is quite important."

James said himself during pre-season that while he could scarcely believe he was now among the more experienced lads in the dressing room, he did see himself as a leader. But not an overly vocal one. His style of leadership is one Farke appreciates, however.

"He's developing to take more and more responsibility," said the manager. "Like sometimes when he sprints back and wins a ball back with a big tackle to avoid a counter attack of the opponent, this is sometimes what sets the stadium on fire. It's a bigger boost for his team-mates and the whole stadium, instead of when Ethan Ampadu or Joe Rodon are doing this type of thing. So he learns more how important these types of things are and how important the body language is and to send these messages. And for that, his impact on the group is even bigger, not so much with one speech after another, he's not the type who gives speeches, but more like leading by example. And this is quite impressive, what he's doing. And like I said, he's unbelievable, a nice guy, nice lad, great sense of humor. So he's quite important."