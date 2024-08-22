Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are required to register Almeria winger Largie Ramazani with the EFL before midday on Thursday, August 22, if they hope to involve him in Friday evening's matchday squad to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites currently have the smallest first-team group in the Championship but the anticipated arrival of Ramazani should allay any fears that Leeds will be unable to fill their substitutes' bench at Hillsborough.

United visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night in their third Championship outing of the new season, still in search of a first win. Provided Ramazani is signed and registered with the league in time, he would be allowed to be included in Daniel Farke's matchday squad, however the clock is ticking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While announcements can be delayed until after the noon registration deadline, Leeds must have the player sign on the dotted line on Thursday morning. Failing that, he will become available to make his debut against Hull City at Elland Road the following weekend.

Farke is unlikely to thrust Ramazani straight into the mix, even if he is eligible to play in South Yorkshire tomorrow evening. The manager tends to gradually introduce new signings once they have had an opportunity to train with the first-team group and gain a common understanding with their new teammates and staff.

A week to do so between Leeds' encounter with Wednesday and the visit of Hull next Saturday should give Ramazani ample opportunity to get up to speed, which is why it is altogether more probable he will sit out Friday's match and make the bench on August 31 when the Tigers come to Elland Road.

The 23-year-old flew in from southern Spain on Wednesday evening with a fee agreed and medical booked. As long as everything goes according to plan, Leeds expect to unveil Ramazani as their fifth summer signing today.