Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke’s frustration over Leeds United’s post-international break schedule has received support from Hull City counterpart Liam Rosenior - although the former Derby County boss believes the Whites have a strong enough squad to cope.

The Tigers’ first game back after the international break was a home clash with Coventry City on Friday night while Leeds made the trip to Millwall, as Farke’s side secured a fine 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schedule gives Hull an extra two days rest before the sides meet in East Yorkshire on Wednesday evening. It is something that has irked Farke in the lead up to the clash, as the German stated: “It’s strange from the setup, our next opponent on Wednesday, Hull, plays already, Friday, a home game, then next home game on Wednesday. I spoke about not feeling sorry for ourselves and then for that I don’t complain about this.”

Asked by BBC Radio Humberside about Farke’s thoughts on the scheduling, Rosenior admitted the Leeds boss had a fair case.

He said: “It is a valid point, it is true we have two extra days. But this is the Championship, the reality of the league is there will be times this season where a team will have two days ahead of us. You have just got to get on with it.

“They have got more than enough, I looked at their bench [against Millwall] and they have the opportunity to freshen it up and not weaken their side and that is why you need a good squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why I am trying to build a squad, not just a team. That is the Championship, that is what it is about. Hopefully you’ll never speak about the days we have [between games]. They have just won 3-0 and when you win for some reason your legs are fresher the next day and we know we are in for a difficult game.”

Rosenior confirmed midfielder Ozan Tufan is in line to return for Wednesday’s fixture after missing the last two games with a thigh problem. Aaron Connolly is also set to feature after carrying an illness during their draw with Coventry City. Adama Traore and Jean Michel Seri are both expected to be available after having the weekend to recover from Friday’s game.

The pair returned from international duty late last week after seeing a fixture between Seri’s Ivory Coast and Traore’s Mali abandoned at half time due to heavy rain. Seri managed just 59 minutes against Coventry while Traore was an unused substitute.

Providing an update on his squad’s fitness, Rosenior added: “He [Connolly] was ill, he is much better today. Adama is fine, thankfully. Because we have had the weekend break, they have been able to rest and recover. Mika [Seri] as well, from his long-haul flight. The players are fit and raring to go and it is up to me to find the right team before Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad