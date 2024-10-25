Huge new Leeds United boost expected for big Whites first with key pair twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A big fresh Whites boost is expected for a notable Leeds first.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New notable Leeds United inroads are expected as part of more strong backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds are heading for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Bristol City seeking a third straight league win but Farke’s Whites face a Robins side on a six-game unbeaten run and yet to lose at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bookmakers, though, despite the scale of the test, expect Leeds to bag another three-point haul which would lead to Farke’s side going top for the first time this season if winning by two clear goals.

Yet again, Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker for their next assignment in being no bigger than 10-11 but as short as 17-20 with some firms. Despite their strong home record and good recent run, Bristol City can be backed at 13-4 and the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Leeds also have the first four players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Mateo Joseph at 11-2. Victory by two goals would take Leeds above current leaders Sunderland on goal difference and three points clear of second-placed Burnley ahead of Saturday 3pm kick-offs for both the Black Cats and Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet a notable double twist is then expected with both teams at home and both fully expected to bag victories and essentially leave the top three as it is. Sunderland are no bigger than 4-7 to beat Oxford United at the Stadium of Light whilst Burnley are similar odds at 7-10 to see off Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor.