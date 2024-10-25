Bookies' new predicted final Championship table and fresh Leeds United view after big Sunderland boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:36 BST
A big fresh boost has landed the way of a key Leeds United rival leading to a new predicted final Championship table by the bookmakers.

Leeds moved level on points with leaders Sunderland and one point ahead of Burnley through Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Watford but having played one game more ahead of Wednesday night assignments for the Black Cats and Clarets.

Burnley then had to settle for a 1-1 draw from their midweek clash at Hull City which still put the Clarets second and above Leeds on goal difference but Sunderland gave themselves another huge boost with a 2-1 win at Luton Town. The success left the flying Black Cats three points ahead of both Burnley and Leeds after 11 games of the new campaign.

Ahead of this weekend’s games, it’s led to a fresh prediction from the bookmakers and this is how they now have the final table looking based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 10-11 (but as short as 4-7 with some firms).

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 10-11.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 2-1.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Preston North End

