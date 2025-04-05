Huge Leeds United confidence as Whites take on Luton Town with startling Whites players verdict
Leeds United will line up at Luton Town with huge confidence in their chances as Daniel Farke’s Whites eye top spot.
A return of just one win from their last five games has led to former leaders Leeds dropping to second place in the Championship table, two points behind frontrunners Sheffield United.
Daniel Farke’s Whites are only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference as part of what is becoming another epic battle for the division’s two automatic promotion spots.
Leeds, though, know that a victory at today’s lunchtime hosts Luton will send them top and the bookies are very confident that Farke’s side will get it.
Second-bottom Luton have won three of their last five yet Leeds are very strong odds-on favourites for today’s 12.30pm kick-off in being no bigger than 4-7 but now as short as 4-9 with some firms.
In a startling verdict, the Whites have the first eight players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 4s.
Patrick Bamford is next at 5s, followed by Dan James (6s), Mateo Joseph (7s), Brenden Aaronson (7s), Largie Ramazani (8s), Willy Gnonto (8s) and Manor Solomon (8s).
Elijah Adebayo is rated the chief Hatters goal threat but is still 11-1 to net first, just ahead of Carlton Morris at 23-2 and then both Millenic Alli and Lasse Nordas at 12s.
It all means Luton can be backed at 5-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 16-5.
