Clinton Morrison has had his say with a Leeds United prediction.

Clinton Morrison has predicted how he thinks Leeds United’s season will end with a declaration about the club’s fans.

A run of just one win from their last five games has led to Daniel Farke’s slipping back to second place, two points behind leaders Sheffield United and only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference.

Morrison, though, despite declaring that Leeds will be nervous, believes the Whites will still seal automatic promotion and thinks the club’s fans will play a key part.

Speaking to Football Free Bets, Morrison said: “I'm still going to stick my neck on the line and say Leeds are going to be strong enough to hold on, but it is starting to get tight.

“They’ll be nervous at the moment. I think Sheffield United are in fantastic form. I think they're probably the most in-form team alongside Burnley at the moment, and to have the minus two points as well and for Sheffield United to still be where they are - I think it's a testament to Chris Wilder.

“But he spent well and the players that he's brought in have all come in and contributed. He's got a strong bench, he's got players that can come on and change the game.

“Leeds are just on that slippery slope at the moment where you know, you're thinking to yourself, ‘can you go and get the win’ and stuff like that. They're getting draws, but I feel their fans will play a big part in them getting promoted. I still think it'll be Leeds and probably one other.

“It is more than likely looking like Sheffield United. But I think that as I said, the Easter break where Sheffield United play Burnley is the big one.

“If Burnley and Sheffield United keep winning until then, I think that will decide who probably finishes second. But Leeds' run of games are very nice for them - but I said that last week when they played Swansea at home that I thought it'd be a comfortable win for them. They are making it hard for themselves at the moment.”