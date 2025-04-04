Gnonto decision as Farke makes 3 big changes: Predicted Leeds United XI, team and injury news v Luton Town

Boss Daniel Farke has already taken the unusual step of revealing that there will be a change between the sticks as Karl Darlow replaces Illan Meslier in goal. Meslier’s place in the team came under more scrutiny after another bad blunder in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City, despite the Frenchman making an earlier penalty save. Despite Meslier’s blunder leading to Swansea equalising, Willy Gnonto’s late strike within one minute of coming off the bench looked to have given Leeds all three points. Gnonto had been pushing for a start but suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Italy’s under-21s and Brenden Aaronson again took his place in the no 10 role. Instead, the two changes to the team saw another two players who had been away on international duty in Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo drop to the bench as fit again captain Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram came into the XI. Farke, though, revealed on Thursday that Tanaka and Firpo were both now fully fit to start as part of a complete clean bill of health for his squad. Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are also back in the mix after recovering from their injuries. Last weekend’s draw against Swansea has left Leeds two points behind leaders Sheffield United and only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference. But Saturday’s clash at second-bottom Luton now presents a huge chance to kick on again. Despite having already confirmed the Darlow decision, there is plenty for Farke to ponder and this is the XI that we think will step out at Kenilworth Road.