Gnonto decision as Farke makes 3 big changes: Predicted Leeds United XI, team and injury news v Luton Town

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 11:43 BST
Leeds United have the chance to reclaim top spot in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Luton Town – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Daniel Farke has already taken the unusual step of revealing that there will be a change between the sticks as Karl Darlow replaces Illan Meslier in goal. Meslier’s place in the team came under more scrutiny after another bad blunder in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City, despite the Frenchman making an earlier penalty save. Despite Meslier’s blunder leading to Swansea equalising, Willy Gnonto’s late strike within one minute of coming off the bench looked to have given Leeds all three points. Gnonto had been pushing for a start but suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Italy’s under-21s and Brenden Aaronson again took his place in the no 10 role. Instead, the two changes to the team saw another two players who had been away on international duty in Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo drop to the bench as fit again captain Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram came into the XI. Farke, though, revealed on Thursday that Tanaka and Firpo were both now fully fit to start as part of a complete clean bill of health for his squad. Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are also back in the mix after recovering from their injuries. Last weekend’s draw against Swansea has left Leeds two points behind leaders Sheffield United and only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference. But Saturday’s clash at second-bottom Luton now presents a huge chance to kick on again. Despite having already confirmed the Darlow decision, there is plenty for Farke to ponder and this is the XI that we think will step out at Kenilworth Road.

A huge decision already confirmed by Farke, Darlow replacing Illan Meslier in goal.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

A huge decision already confirmed by Farke, Darlow replacing Illan Meslier in goal. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Clear first choice right back and a straightforward pick.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Clear first choice right back and a straightforward pick. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Leeds have conceded four goals in their last two games and it would have been another but for Meslier's save from a Swansea penalty which Rodon conceded. Not at his best of late but no doubt about the first choice centre-back pairing.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds have conceded four goals in their last two games and it would have been another but for Meslier's save from a Swansea penalty which Rodon conceded. Not at his best of late but no doubt about the first choice centre-back pairing. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
There's always the option to drop Ampadu back into defence but that seems unlikely and Rodon-Struijk remains the clear first choice pairing at the back.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

There's always the option to drop Ampadu back into defence but that seems unlikely and Rodon-Struijk remains the clear first choice pairing at the back. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Firpo dropped to the bench against Swansea after a late return from international duty but he's clear first choice left back and would now be expected to come back in for Sam Byram. The second change.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Firpo dropped to the bench against Swansea after a late return from international duty but he's clear first choice left back and would now be expected to come back in for Sam Byram. The second change. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The captain is back and ought to have benefitted from his reappearance against Swansea, shaking off some rust as Farke put it.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain is back and ought to have benefitted from his reappearance against Swansea, shaking off some rust as Farke put it. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeLuton TownEthan AmpaduIllan Meslier
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice