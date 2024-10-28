Enormous Leeds United confidence with fresh big boost expected and staggering verdict of rivals

A staggering verdict of a Leeds United rival has been delivered as part of enormous confidence in the Whites.

A fresh big Leeds United boost is expected with enormous confidence in Daniel Farke’s Whites amid a staggering verdict of a Championship rival.

Leeds had to settle for a point from the weekend’s Championship clash at Bristol City following a goalless draw which has left Farke’s team out of the division’s automatic promotion places and now five points behind leaders Sunderland.

Leeds, though, in third place, are only behind second-placed Burnley on goal difference and the bookmakers are massively confident that United will return to winning ways next weekend as part of a damming view of next Championship visitors Plymouth.

United will return to action with next Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against Wayne Rooney’s fourth-bottom Pilgrims side at Elland Road which Plymouth are approaching just one point clear of the dropzone.

Plymouth fought back from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 draw at home to Preston North End on Saturday but the bookies think Plymouth have next to no chance against Leeds who are long odds on favourites and as short as an eye-watering 1-7 to bag all three points.

Incredibly, Plymouth can be backed at 16-1 to leave Elland Road with all three points and even the draw is on offer at north of 6-1 at 33-5. Leeds are no bigger than 1-5 and the Whites have the first 12 players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Mateo Joseph at 15-4.

