Leeds needed to beat Saturday afternoon’s visitors Swansea City to reclaim top spot after Sheffield United moved into pole position with Friday night’s 3-1 win at home to Coventry City. Victory for the Blades sent them three points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites who then had Saturday’s visit of the Swans acting as a game in hand.

Leeds put themselves on course for victory after Brenden Aaronson netted after just 35 seconds yet the contest ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Swansea equalised twice, latterly in the 96th minute. The draw left Leeds second and two points behind Sheffield United with just seven games left and also clinging onto the division’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference after another victory for third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets recorded a 1-0 win from Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bristol City which saw them join the Whites on 81 points. There was also another win for fourth-placed Sunderland but the Black Cats remain nine points behind Leeds and Burnley.

It is, though, clearly extremely tight at the top and data experts Opta have now unveiled their new predicted final Championship table and points? Will Leeds make it? Here is their full new rundown in reverse order.

3 . 22nd: Derby County (relegated) Predicted points: 47 (relegated by a point). Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales