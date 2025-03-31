Data experts Opta work out Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley conclusion in new predicted final Championship table and points with narrow Middlesbrough, Bristol City, West Brom, Coventry City call

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 17:54 BST
Leeds United’s place in the autos is dangling by a thread – and data experts Opta have made a fresh call on whether or not Daniel Farke’s Whites will stay there.

Leeds needed to beat Saturday afternoon’s visitors Swansea City to reclaim top spot after Sheffield United moved into pole position with Friday night’s 3-1 win at home to Coventry City. Victory for the Blades sent them three points clear of Daniel Farke’s Whites who then had Saturday’s visit of the Swans acting as a game in hand.

Leeds put themselves on course for victory after Brenden Aaronson netted after just 35 seconds yet the contest ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Swansea equalised twice, latterly in the 96th minute. The draw left Leeds second and two points behind Sheffield United with just seven games left and also clinging onto the division’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference after another victory for third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets recorded a 1-0 win from Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bristol City which saw them join the Whites on 81 points. There was also another win for fourth-placed Sunderland but the Black Cats remain nine points behind Leeds and Burnley.

It is, though, clearly extremely tight at the top and data experts Opta have now unveiled their new predicted final Championship table and points? Will Leeds make it? Here is their full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 41 (40.50).

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 41 (40.50). Photo: Martin Rickett

Predicted points: 46.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 46. Photo: Cameron Smith

Predicted points: 47 (relegated by a point).

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 (relegated by a point). Photo: Cameron Smith

Predicted points: 48 (staying up by a point).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48 (staying up by a point). Photo: Barrington Coombs

Predicted points: 50.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Cameron Howard

Predicted points: 50.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Nathan Stirk

